Financial Survey: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) vs. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (NYSE:IDCBY)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.1% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.71 $44.98 billion N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.39 billion 2.71 $1.87 billion $1.73 11.77

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 1 10 11 0 2.45

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $24.73, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 26.65% 12.93% 1.06% KeyCorp 21.93% 12.71% 1.31%

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KeyCorp pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

