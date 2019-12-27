Contrasting Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (OTCMKTS:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Spotlight Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4 14 6 0 2.08 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus target price of $10.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -22.88% 15.41% 4.01% Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotlight Innovation has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Spotlight Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $18.85 billion 0.59 -$2.15 billion $2.80 3.62 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Spotlight Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Spotlight Innovation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Spotlight Innovation Company Profile

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

