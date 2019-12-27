Head to Head Contrast: TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) & FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TMSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TMSR and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR $23.19 million 0.94 $1.45 million N/A N/A FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Risk and Volatility

TMSR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TMSR and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28% FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Company Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

