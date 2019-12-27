Contrasting U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & The Pennant Group (NYSE:PNTG)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $453.91 million 3.21 $34.87 million $2.65 43.01 The Pennant Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.36% 16.57% 7.19% The Pennant Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Pennant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $118.31, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.50%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats The Pennant Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors As of March 14, 2019, it operated 592 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

