$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $329,660.21. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 250,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

