HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. HP reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $20.69 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 4.4% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

