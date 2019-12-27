Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Syncora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc, provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

