Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Shares Down 9.1%

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.25 ($0.90), 18,959 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 48,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.07 ($0.99).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.95.

In related news, insider William Dawkins acquired 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,602 ($25,785.32).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

