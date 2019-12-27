Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.53, approximately 17,617 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 37,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

