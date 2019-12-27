Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 459,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 260,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.05 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

