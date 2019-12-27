NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, 12,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

