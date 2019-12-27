NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, 12,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile (NYSE:NHA)
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.
