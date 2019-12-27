Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Shares Up 0.9%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 720 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile (NYSE:NCB)
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.
Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.