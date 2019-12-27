Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Shares Up 0.9%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 720 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 580.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

