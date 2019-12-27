Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Shares Down 10.6%

Textmunication Holdgings Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHD)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 38,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 11,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.