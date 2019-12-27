Helio Resource (CVE:HRC) Shares Up 55.6%

Helio Resource Corp (CVE:HRC) shot up 55.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 45,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 20,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Helio Resource Company Profile (CVE:HRC)

Helio Resource Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. It holds interests in the Saza Makongolosi project covering 238 square kilometers located in the Lupa Goldfield, southwest Tanzania. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

