Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) Trading 15.1% Higher

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Pharol SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)’s share price traded up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 30,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 47,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Pharol SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS SA through its investment and partnership with Oi, SA, provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS SA in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS SA was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pharol SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharol SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Trading 0.2% Higher
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Trading 0.2% Higher
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Shares Up 0.9%
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Shares Up 0.9%
Textmunication Holdgings Shares Down 10.6%
Textmunication Holdgings Shares Down 10.6%
Helio Resource Shares Up 55.6%
Helio Resource Shares Up 55.6%
Pharol SGPS Trading 15.1% Higher
Pharol SGPS Trading 15.1% Higher
DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR Stock Price Down 1.1%
DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR Stock Price Down 1.1%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report