Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) Trading 15.1% Higher

Pharol SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)’s share price traded up 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 30,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 47,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Pharol SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS SA through its investment and partnership with Oi, SA, provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS SA in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS SA was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pharol SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharol SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.