DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.75, approximately 19,021 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 38,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses segments. The company engages in the building contracting and sale of houses with land; building contracting and property management; and construction of condominiums, commercial facilities, shopping centers, logistics, distribution facilities, food factories, medical and nursing care facilities, office buildings, and showrooms.

