RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 40,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.15 target price on RediShred Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

