Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 93,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 200,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a negative net margin of 44.88%. Research analysts forecast that Adomani Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

