Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 11.5%

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) shares shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.80 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.50), 368,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 524,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.64 ($1.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and a PE ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.