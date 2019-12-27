OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $58.89, 4,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.
