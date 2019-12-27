OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $58.89, 4,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

