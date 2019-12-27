Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 39,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 18,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.