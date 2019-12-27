Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) Shares Up 7.7%

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.20 ($0.85) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), approximately 3,966,041 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 932,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.20.

About Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

