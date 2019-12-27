Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 172,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.36 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

