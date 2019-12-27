Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $8.68 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Electromed in the second quarter worth $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

