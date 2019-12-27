Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 28th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

LOV stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

In other Spark Networks news, insider Fallscheer Shane 956,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

