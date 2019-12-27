Short Interest in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Declines By 28.7%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 28th total of 803,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get General Moly alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,411 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of General Moly worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GMO stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. General Moly has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.