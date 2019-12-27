Short Interest in McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Increases By 45.6%

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the November 28th total of 144,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

MNI stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. McClatchy has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $167.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McClatchy stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned approximately 5.57% of McClatchy worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of McClatchy in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

