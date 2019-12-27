Short Interest in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 20.0%

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ESP opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

