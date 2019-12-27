Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 61.9%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IHT opened at $1.55 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

