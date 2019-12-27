Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Declines By 61.9%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the November 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IHT opened at $1.55 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.