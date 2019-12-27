Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 83.2%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the November 28th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

