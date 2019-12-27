Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Drops By 24.6%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.26 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $63,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 753,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $979,538.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,867,501.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,681,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,244.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,318,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 575,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 351,690 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

