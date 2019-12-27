New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.11% of New England Realty Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get New England Realty Associates alerts:

NEN stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $66.39.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $11.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.