Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

