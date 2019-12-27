Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Hold

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $74,000.

