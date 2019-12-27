Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Echo Global Logistics Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Echo Global Logistics Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Cabot Microelectronics Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Cabot Microelectronics Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Consolidated Communications Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Consolidated Communications Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Accuray to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Accuray to Strong Sell
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Flagstar Bancorp & PB Bancorp Financial Analysis
Flagstar Bancorp & PB Bancorp Financial Analysis


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report