Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

