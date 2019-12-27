Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

