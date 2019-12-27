Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 487,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 123,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

