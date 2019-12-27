BidaskClub Downgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Strong Sell

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Accuray has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at $375,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,839 shares of company stock valued at $219,417. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accuray by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 1,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

