Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALM. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

