IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $261.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

