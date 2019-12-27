Analyzing Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDT)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sandridge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Painted Pony Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.58 $5.16 million N/A N/A Painted Pony Energy $312.07 million 0.31 $5.45 million N/A N/A

Painted Pony Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sandridge Mississippian Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Painted Pony Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Painted Pony Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Painted Pony Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Painted Pony Energy 2.55% 0.43% 0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.