Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) versus Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) Financial Analysis

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Catalent and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $2.52 billion 3.27 $137.40 million $1.62 34.70 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$103.23 million ($3.49) -3.47

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 5.77% 15.30% 4.69% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.05% -54.89%

Risk and Volatility

Catalent has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalent and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Catalent presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.35%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.45%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalent.

Summary

Catalent beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment formulates, develops, and manufactures small molecule and biologic drug products in prefilled syringes, vials and cartridges, blow-fill-seal unit doses, and injectable formats; develops biologic cell lines; manufactures biologic drug substances; and offers bioanalytical development and testing services. The Oral Drug Delivery segment formulates, develops, and manufactures oral dosage forms using proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as Zydis, OptiDose CR, OptiPact, OptiForm API and Solution Suite, Pharmatek SD Spray Drying, OptiMelt hot melt extrusion, Micron particle size reduction, and FlexDose; and provides stick pack formulation and filling, and analytical development and testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers Manufacturing, packaging, labeling, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40 co-stimulatory receptor; and KPL-045, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD30 ligand co-stimulatory molecule. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

