Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

