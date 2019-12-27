Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $137.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 83,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

