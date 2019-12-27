Financial Contrast: Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) vs. Apollo Investment (NYSE:AINV)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Putnam Master Int. Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Master Int. Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Investment and Putnam Master Int. Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 4.59 $71.95 million $1.81 9.72 Putnam Master Int. Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Int. Income.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Putnam Master Int. Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 23.47% 10.39% 5.13% Putnam Master Int. Income N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Putnam Master Int. Income pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Master Int. Income has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Investment and Putnam Master Int. Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00 Putnam Master Int. Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.63%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Putnam Master Int. Income.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Putnam Master Int. Income on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

