OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head-To-Head Review

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptiNose and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $7.07 million 58.46 -$106.66 million ($2.68) -3.71 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.44

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -419.37% -137.60% -61.40% Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OptiNose and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

OptiNose presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.51%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

Risk & Volatility

OptiNose has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptiNose beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets Onzetra Xsail (AVP-825) for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; and OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder. It has a license agreement with Inexia Limited to manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

