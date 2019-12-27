Critical Review: Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoya has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and Hoya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOMURA RESH INS/ADR $4.55 billion 3.31 $464.29 million $0.65 33.37 Hoya $5.16 billion 7.02 $1.10 billion $2.90 32.91

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than NOMURA RESH INS/ADR. Hoya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOMURA RESH INS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hoya pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hoya pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and Hoya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 10.53% 12.72% 8.98% Hoya 21.36% 20.75% 17.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and Hoya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hoya 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Hoya beats NOMURA RESH INS/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Hoya Company Profile

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. It also provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. In addition, the company offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical glasses, lens units, colored glass filters, and laser equipment. Further, it provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, ERP solutions, and Internet services, as well as operates as an application service provider; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. Additionally, the company operates a chain of specialist contact lens stores. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

