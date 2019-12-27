JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.72. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JMP Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JMP Group (JMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.