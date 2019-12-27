Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Independent Bank has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $656,027.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.