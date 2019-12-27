Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) & Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR) Financial Contrast

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 5.15 $11.73 million $0.29 88.72 Fiverr International $75.50 million 9.60 -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Radware and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Radware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 9.33% 7.41% 4.92% Fiverr International -32.55% -26.60% -15.60%

Summary

Radware beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

